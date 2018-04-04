Otley AC
Otley Athletic Club formed in 1984 as a section of the Otley Rugby Club although the adjacent premises of Otley Cricket Club now serve as the base for club training. The club is now independent and over the years has flourished with a large group of active members who enjoy training and competing together.
