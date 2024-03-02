According to Greek mythology, the Ourea were primeval deities and the children of Gaia. They were thought to dwell in the mountains and considered to be the mountain spirits. Ourea Events maintains an ethos that remains true to the spirit of adventure in the mountains. If you choose to enter one of our events you can be assured of a challenging and memorable experience that is meticulously organised by a highly-motivated team of professionals, who share your passion for running and adventure. We always deliver excellence. Our challenging events ask a lot of the participants but we ask an equal amount from ourselves in terms of attention to detail, meticulous planning and bulletproof organisation.