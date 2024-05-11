Logo
Pace Run for a Cause
We are a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles; our mission is to create awareness about the health issues that our communities face every day. We have organized and hosted fun run/walk events to raise funds to support programs for people and children with invisible disabilities such as speech impediment, ADHD Bipolar, and among others.

Upcoming events
Autism Shero RunAutism Shero RunLos Angeles
11 May
Hidden World 5k & 10kHidden World 5k & 10kLos Angeles
27 Oct
