Pace Run for a Cause
We are a non-profit organization based in Los Angeles; our mission is to create awareness about the health issues that our communities face every day. We have organized and hosted fun run/walk events to raise funds to support programs for people and children with invisible disabilities such as speech impediment, ADHD Bipolar, and among others.
