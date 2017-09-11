Paddock Wood Athletic Club was formed in 1986 and has grown to a membership of over 350 members. Membership starts from 8 years old, there is no upper age limit! We train all year round, our training sessions are varied and are attended by people of all ages. So whatever you want to try and whether you are a beginner, improver or an experienced athlete there will be something for you. As a club we have a successful adult road running section, in the winter juniors and adults compete in cross