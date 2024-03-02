The PB&J Run presented by Publix is a deliciously-themed run in St. Pete, FL that includes a 5K, 10K, and 15K Challenge event. The PB&J Run features certified closed courses, chip-timing, coveted tech shirts and custom finisher medals, cash prizes, an interactive PB&J Post-Race JAMboree with dozens of vendors and music, and (of course) unlimited PB&Js for all participants. The event is tailored to engage competitive runners and beginners alike.