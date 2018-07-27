Pedal Power ACT
Pedal Power ACT is the largest cycling organisation in Australia’s Capital Territory. We represent the interests of people who already ride bicycles and those who would like to. We are all about supporting the community to be active and providing opportunities to do so. Our rider's insurance covers members anytime they are on a bike, anywhere in the world - 24/7.
