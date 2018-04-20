Pershore Plum Plodders

We pride ourselves on being a friendly and sociable club with adult members ranging from 18 to 79 and coming from all parts of Worcestershire (not just Pershore)! All abilities are welcome to come along and join our training sessions. We do a variety of runs so there is always someone to run with and no one is left behind. If you know the area, why not suggest a route yourself?
