Play It Forward

Our goal is to provide high-quality physical education equipment to schools that don’t have access to them. Every child should have access to a ball, hula hoop or jump rope to play with, especially at school. Not only are sports a fun and healthy outlet, but they also teach teamwork and the importance of being responsible to others. They allow kids to build confidence and are a key part of developing happy and healthy children. By ensuring all students have access to athletic equipment from an early age, we can give them the tools to continue healthy exercise habits throughout their lives benefitting their academics, mental health, and much more.