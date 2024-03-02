Pleasanton Run for Education

PPIE is a non-profit, 501(c)3 foundation that supports all schools in the Pleasanton Unified School District. Since 1987, PPIE has raised over $5 million dollars for our schools through corporate partner donations, special events, and community-based fundraising efforts. Funds raised by PPIE support and re-establish critical district-wide programs for students threatened in recent years by state budget cuts, and to fund projects enhancing educational excellence for all students. In the 2018/2019 school year, PPIE contributed $711,000 for our district’s schools, which was used to hire a new ‘wellness’ director for the school district, reading and math intervention specialists for all levels, support counselors, IT support, INSPIRE grants for teacher- and student-led STEAM projects, and bus transportation for elementary Outdoor Education.