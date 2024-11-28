Plymouth Run

The annual Plymouth Rock ‘n’ Run 5K/10K/10 Mile Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot, hosted by Research for Cure, is volunteer staffed, grassroots event whose proceeds directly support Reeve-Irvine Research Center (RIRC) at UC Irvine. America’s largest and most progressive spinal-cord injury research facility, RIRC is dedicated to advancing cures for spinal cord injuries, neuromuscular disease, and neurological disorders towards improving the lives of those who have experienced the debilitating effects of such injuries and illnesses.