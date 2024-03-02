Positive Steps Fitness & Wellbeing
Kevin Marshall set up Positive Steps in 2011, offering personal training services in the Bury St. Edmunds area. Since then, the business has grown to include and specialise in both Nordic Walking and putting on challenge events on the trails and in the forests around East Anglia.
Kevin Marshall set up Positive Steps in 2011, offering personal training services in the Bury St. Edmunds area. Since then, the business has grown to include and specialise in both Nordic Walking and putting on challenge events on the trails and in the forests around East Anglia.