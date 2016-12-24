Quicksilver organises quality running events which allow entrants to participate in enjoyable races with the potential to perform at the top of their ability.Our current portfolio covers distances from 10k to half marathon. All races organised by Quicksilver running are on professionally measured courses certified by the Association of UK Course measurers. The races are run under licence from the UKA.
