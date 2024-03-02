Race Hard Events was created in February 2011 by Andrew Pidduck. After more than 10 years of organisation and racing multisport events. We decided to create Race Hard Events to move Hatfield Triathlon into a more professional race and also create Doncaster Triathlon. Moving into 2013 we added Epworth Triathlon to our events list bring a pool based swim, and for the 2015 season you can test your improvements with a race at the start of the season and a repeat at the end of season. Also we bring the 18th Edition of Hatfield Triathlon and 5th running of Doncaster Triathlon, both on the same date for 2015.