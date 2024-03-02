This 10K and 10-Miler timed course passes through scenic Agoura Hills displaying beautiful views of the Santa Monica Mountains, Paramount Ranch and Malibu Creek State Park. This is a don't miss run for both competitive and non-competitive runners. After the post-race party expo you and your family can enjoy a complimentary shuttle to the Reyes Adobe Days Festival featuring music, activities and fun!
