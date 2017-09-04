The RAF Triathlon Association (RAF Tri) provides support to every RAF triathlete to help them achieve their personal multi-sport objectives. RAF Tri has a large committee focussed on providing services to the membership - from beginner triathletes to the experienced through the provision of exclusive training opportunities, racing opportunities and arange of training/racing clothing and equipment that is the envy of the other Service’s Tri Associations.
The RAF Triathlon Association (RAF Tri) provides support to every RAF triathlete to help them achieve their personal multi-sport objectives. RAF Tri has a large committee focussed on providing services to the membership - from beginner triathletes to the experienced through the provision of exclusive training opportunities, racing opportunities and arange of training/racing clothing and equipment that is the envy of the other Service’s Tri Associations.