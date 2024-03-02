RAW Adventures is owned by qualified Mountain Leaders, Kate and Ross Worthington. We love mountain journeys, from well-known routes to off the beaten track, in summer and winter. We live and work in Snowdonia National Park: offering rich rewards to those who are keen to learn more about its quiet corners and cwms, as well as its majestic mountain tops. Let us help plan a unique adventure – running or walking.
RAW Adventures is owned by qualified Mountain Leaders, Kate and Ross Worthington. We love mountain journeys, from well-known routes to off the beaten track, in summer and winter. We live and work in Snowdonia National Park: offering rich rewards to those who are keen to learn more about its quiet corners and cwms, as well as its majestic mountain tops. Let us help plan a unique adventure – running or walking.