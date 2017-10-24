RCS Sport is a leading Italian sports & media company, with expertise, professionalism and a wide range of services for the creation and management of international sports events. The portfolio includes competitions for professional athletes (cycling, running, basketball) and mass-sporting events for all racing and cycling enthusiasts. This is one of the most interesting players in the sport scene today, offering excellent opportunities for visibility, branding, business and direct marketing.
