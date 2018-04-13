Redhill Road Runners

Redhill Leisure Centre, Redhill, Arnold, Nottingham, UK. Based in Arnold, Nottingham, we are a friendly, sociable, and successful running club consisting of adults all ages and abilities. We meet in the Young People’s Centre at Redhill Leisure Centre every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 6.00-6.15pm. We regularly complete on the road & in cross country events & have very good senior men's, ladies and vet teams.