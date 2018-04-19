The club was formed by a group of people in 1983 mostly but not all from the Navy and Dave Sanderson was the original chair person.We meet at 6.15 on a Tuesday evening at the YMCA on Reforne, Portland. Our training runs start at 6.30, come rain or shine, and each session lasts between an hour to an hour and fifteen minutes. There is also the opportunity to complete longer training runs on a Sunday morning…ideal for those hoping to complete a longer distance run.