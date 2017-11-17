Rock Solid Race

This is where it started. ROCKSOLID RACE was born here, and thousands of contenders join us in Exeter for the South West's largest obstacle race, a challenge that pushes them to and beyond the limits they thought they had. Over 5,000 people head out into Escot Park to take on the infamous inclines, lush lakes and, yes, the mud at our 5k and 10k obstacle course races. Thousands of those contenders are returning ROCKSOLID RACE Champions, because over half of our runners are repeat runners. So loo