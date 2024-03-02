Launched in Autumn 2015, Rocket Race has gathered Mudstacle nominations for Best Value, Best Newcomer, Best Event for Beginners, Innovative Obstacles, Best Mud and Best Swag. Designed by OCR lovers, for OCR lovers, Rocket Race aims to squeeze as many fun and challenging obstacles into its course as possible, offering an event that really is all about the obstacles rather than the running. Join the ranks of Rocketeers today!