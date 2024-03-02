Rockingham Forest Trust is an environmental charity which has been connecting people and places for nearly 20 years. Our vision is: 'to bring wide-ranging community benefits through creating and conserving special green spaces, and exploring local heritage, in ways which educate, involve and inspire'. We have been working to support the area’s rural way of life for nearly 20 years, through a variety of conservation and heritage projects undertaken with local communities.
