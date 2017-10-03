Rotary Club of Banbury Cherwell
Our evening club was chartered in October 1997, and we are now in our twentieth year of service. We are a growing club with a good mix of men and women ranging in ages from 48 to 76 years. We currently have 29 members and are always pleased to welcome a visit from anyone interested in finding out more about Rotary.
