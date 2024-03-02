The Rotary Club of Hitchin Tilehouse

We revived Hitchin’s oldest road race in 2012 as part of the Olympics celebrations. It raises money for charity and helps us put something back into our community. It’s a great race with a measured course in beautiful countryside. The start and finish is completely car free in the grounds of Hitchin Priory which gives the morning a relaxed feel. Bacon sandwiches are available.
