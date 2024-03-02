Rotary Club of Kenilworth
We are a group of positive men and women who want to make a difference, we come from a wide range of backgrounds and age groups. Some of us joined as individual members, others as Associate or Corporate members. Some have been members for many years, others have joined more recently and our club continues to grow and adapt
