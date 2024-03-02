Rotary Club of Santa Rosa

The Santa Rosa chapter was first chartered on December 22, 1921. The club has over 110 members which includes a cross section of Santa Rosa’s most influential and respected business and professional men and women. Rotary is an international service organization whose state purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world. Rotarians contribute time, energy, and money to help those who are most in need in our community and the world. Our focus is on children but we provide service and support to programs locally and internationally. Rotary meets weekly, is non-political, non-religious, and open to all cultures, races, and creeds. The Rotary flag now flies in more countries than that of the United Nations. There are over 35000 clubs in over 182 countries, with over 1.2 million Rotarians around the world.