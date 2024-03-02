Rotary Club of Settle
We're a friendly bunch of around 20 people who volunteer in the Settle community, working on projects and raising money, as well as enjoying informal social activities throughout the year. If that sounds like something you’d enjoy, we’d like to meet you.
