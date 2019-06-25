Rotary Club of Skipton Craven

At a meeting on 25.06.19 Skipton Craven Rotary Club elected Peter Ripley their President for the next 12 months. While receiving his chain of office from outgoing President John Exley, Peter said he was delighted to be given this honour and he would follow previous Presidents by upholding the aims of Rotary. He said he would do his utmost to ensure the Club continued to have Fun, Food and Fellowship while pursuing its goals of raising money for local charities. In recognising the aging of members he said the Club was determined to grow, particularly to cope with the ever increasing demands of the Club’s famous Christmas activities. As the numbers of competitors in the Santa Fun Run multiply and this year with a disability event more marshalls were needed as well as for the very popular Santa Sleigh Runs. Peter moved to Skipton from Haworth 26 years ago shortly after his business, ACWA, relocated from Bradford where Peter was born and educated. Working in the water industry all his life Peter got many opportunities to travel, but mostly in the arid Middle East.