Rotary – Frankston, Peninsula 2.0
Peninsula 2.0 uses the wonderful morals and experience that Rotary has created over the many years of its existence, but tweaks it in a way that is more suited to today’s lifestyles. They have meetings of only one hour, twice a month, which are fast paced we are extremely productive in their fundraising projects.
Peninsula 2.0 uses the wonderful morals and experience that Rotary has created over the many years of its existence, but tweaks it in a way that is more suited to today’s lifestyles. They have meetings of only one hour, twice a month, which are fast paced we are extremely productive in their fundraising projects.