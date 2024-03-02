Royal Marines Charity - Bootcamp Challenge
We are raising money for The Royal Marines Charity and they are uniquely placed to understand, adapt and respond. They provide through life support for the whole Royal Marines family; The serving Corps, Veterans, reservists, widows, dependants and cadets, by providing assistance when public funding or support from other agencies is unavailable.
