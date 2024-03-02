Rugged Races is one of the largest endurance event companies in North America, attracting over 400,000 attendees to more than 90 events each year. We offer events for all types of athletes, from marathons and cycling events to obstacle course races and fun runs. Our mission is two-fold: To produce world-class events that get people off their couches and doing something physical, social, and fun with their weekends, while offering our charitable and corporate partners multi-channel access to active lifestyle enthusiasts through on-site interactions, digital engagement, and exceptional local media coverage.