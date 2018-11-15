Run for Chocolate is a celebration of fitness, fun and wellbeing! Participants of all ages and abilities can enjoy the benefits of exercise with the comforting reward of a luxury Hot Chocolate at the finish line. Achieve your fitness goals and enjoy a fun challenge this winter in a town or city near you – run, jog or walk our 5km route (all levels, ages and speeds are welcome). Enter as an individual or why not get your family and friends involved too, run as a team and join the party! When you cross the finish line, you’ll receive a Run for Chocolate finisher’s medal and a well deserved mug of Hot Chocolate (sprinkles optional!) So, rally your friends, family or work colleagues and make Run for Chocolate part of your 2019 Bucket List!