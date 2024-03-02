Run Galway Bay is a major running event in the City with up to 3,000 participants. The event sets off with a great buzz from the famous Claddagh Quay and brings participants along a fast, flat course through the heart of the seaside resort of Salthill and along one of Europe’s longest promenades, hugging the world famous Galway Bay. Offering panoramic views of the Burren in County Clare across the atlantic waters of Galway Bay, participants are left with a dramatic sence of life, energy and fond memories.