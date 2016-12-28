Run In The Dark

As darkness sweeps around the globe on 15 November, thousands will pull on their running shoes and red flashing armbands and head for the door. In over 50 cities worldwide, they will be part of a living light show, supporting the Mark Pollock Trust, working to find a cure for paralysis. Join us in one of 5 UK locations - Dublin, Cork, Belfast, London and Manchester - or pop-up events in cities worldwide.
