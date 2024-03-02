Run Life’s Course is a motivational arm of The RLC Group, Inc. focused on encouraging purpose and passion for the well-being of self and others through running. The more we serve the better our lives become. Since 2010 Run Life’s Course has been sponsoring football camps for the youth in Baltimore, Maryland, Newark, New Jersey and New York City yielding technology gifts that impact the furtherance of educational initiatives. Run Life’s Course has additionally sponsored groups of 50 kids from Ocala and Orlando, Florida to tour all the Division 1 colleges in the southern part of the United States. Recognizing the hidden impact on homelessness and poverty on the youth in America, recently Run Life’s Course has partnered with other groups across the country in Atlanta, Miami and Los Angeles on feeding the homeless initiatives. Focused on the impact of the disadvantaged youth’s educational future and homelessness prevention, the races will donate 1/3 of all participant registration costs to the Back on My Feet and local schools or other similar non-profit organizations.