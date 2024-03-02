Friday Night Lights
Friday Night Lights is a social event designed to create a healthy, fun, and alcohol free platform for socialising, networking and exercising. It is a social running community where people can enjoy their running, improve their health, meet new friends and expand their professional networks, all at the same time.
