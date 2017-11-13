RunCzech
In 2014 The Prague Marathon celebrates its 20 year anniversary; the race is at full capacity by the beginning of the year. Prague completes its collection of Gold Labels as the Birell Prague Grand Prix is also awarded the IAAF Road Race Gold Label.
In 2014 The Prague Marathon celebrates its 20 year anniversary; the race is at full capacity by the beginning of the year. Prague completes its collection of Gold Labels as the Birell Prague Grand Prix is also awarded the IAAF Road Race Gold Label.