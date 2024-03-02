RUNderful Events is aimed to provide high quality running events for all ages and abilities in some of the most beautiful towns, forests and scenic routes our fine country has to offer Our races range from 5k, 10k up to Half Marathons and take part on various surfaces including road, trail and mixed We also believe in the communities benefiting from allowing us to use there amazing roads, trails, forests and paths so we give a percentage of the entry fees back to a local charity or council to help the upkeep of these areas