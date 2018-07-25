Running Wild

We believe that the essence of a great run lays in the combination of location, scenery, terrain and course structure—it’s the bringing all of these components together that make a great run. Luckily the ultra community is made up of great people, people who want to experience the magic of our national parks, who are willing to support and share information with people new to the sport and to share a story and their experiences after a run.
