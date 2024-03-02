Rural Running Events

Rural Running Limited, formed in October 2016, is a small, family business, run by me, Jeff Clark, my wife Michelle, and Laura Clark, who has recently joined us. As a recent convert to running, and having formerly been reluctant to run a bath, let alone a marathon, I think I know what the average runner wants from an event. If you are looking for a race where you can hide among 1000’s of other competitors, with bells and whistles, then this site is not for you! Our runs are all fairly small, and are aimed at all abilities. However, our runs are also planned with the serious runner in mind. Over the past months we have invested in a chip timing system, meaning even the most competitive runner can be assured of an accurate time. We have gained a reputation for providing ‘intimate’ friendly events, with all our runners providing the encouragement and support we all sometimes need! Importantly, we have also gained a reputation for our medals, which have become legendary! As a company, we are committed to support both local, and national charities, making significant donations from the proceeds from every one of our races. We believe our 2017 diary of races contains something for everything, with road runs, and mixed terrain and trail events.