Established over 30 years ago, Saint Edmund Pacers is a running club for runners of all abilities and ages all abilites from ages 6 to 106!. We have both Senior and Junior sessions and meet twice weekly on Monday and Wednesday evenings at the track at Abbeycroft Leisure in Bury St Edmunds. We also have organised longer runs around town and the surrounding area on Sunday mornings as well as occasionally other evenings, so there is something for everyone. Although there is no obligation, we encour