Sale Harriers Manchester
Please do not be put off by thinking that, because Sale Harriers has some of the fastest runners and best field event athletes in the country, the club doesn't cater for all abilities. Whether you want to be part of a strong competitive Club or simply part of a group of keep-fit enthusiasts, Sale Harriers welcomes you.
