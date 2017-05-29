Salomon UK

The Salomon Trail Running Festivals are returning for 2019 and will be held in three specially selected locations across the UK; Edale in the Peak District, Pentland Hills in Edinburgh and Box Hill near London. Whether you are a seasoned road runner or eager to start running, these activity-filled days will help you on your trail running journey. With trail running practical workshops and talks, guided runs, product demo pools and specialist Salomon advice throughout the day there’s something for everyone. After the day’s activities, in Edinburgh and Box Hill there will be live music either at our festival site or a nearby venue. Our festivals are the perfect opportunity to get involved in the trail running community, enjoy the freedom nature offers us and find your local trails.