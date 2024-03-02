Sam Fest in Memory Fun Run

Ian is looking to support his local community more, spurred on by the passing of Sam Fest in their local park. Since he's raised enough money through entering events himself for a defibrillator for their local park. Now on a mission to support further he's been organising a fun run to raise funds for the local children to park equipment. He was working with someone helping him to organise the event but they recently pulled out. Ian came to LDT to see if we could take bookings and payments for the event, Going ahead with preferred and Ian's going to be sharing his event page to enable his bookings.