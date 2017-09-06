Sandford Parks Lido
Following the successful refurbishment of our main pool and surrounding area in 2006/07 we felt it an appropriate time to document the history of swimming and to celebrate the 1930s boom in lidos and their struggle for survival in a changing world. We also wish to highlight the success story of Sandford Parks Lido.
