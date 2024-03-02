Sark 10
The Sark 10, now in its 40th year, is “the most beautiful run in the Channel Islands". Four different options on well marked trails followed by a family BBQ for all. Challenge yourself to the full 10 miles or take it easy on the 5K then enjoy our hospitality on the magical island of Sark.
