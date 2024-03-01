SBR Events

What are we all about? We are all about great sporting events! From Triathlons to Marathons, 10k or 10miles, Duathlons, Aquathlons & Ultra Runs. Putting onto the map events in superb locations with fantastic routes, that are up hill and down dale & even through the occasional wood. All of the events that we stage come with the guarantee of no-nonsense fun & are known for being the friendliest & most welcoming for novices & beginners - as well as ensuring a first class well organised event .