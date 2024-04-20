Logo
SCAD Research is dedicated to raising funds to support the most promising Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection (SCAD) research and to ultimately bring awareness, dissemination of knowledge and research findings to the bedside of patients with SCAD. We have found the current leading SCAD research to be the clinical trials at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, MN).

Upcoming events
Texas SCADaddleTexas SCADaddleCollege Station
20 Apr
Minnesota 5K SCADaddle for ResearchMinnesota 5K SCADaddle for ResearchMaplewood
11 May
