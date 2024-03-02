Scarborough & Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

All members of the team are volunteers and receive neither payment nor expenses for participating in training or incidents. There are currently fifty active team members including doctors, paramedics, nurses and people with hillwalking and climbing experience. We rely solely on donations and sponsorship for funding. We take an active interest in local community events, providing talks for local organisations, training for the Duke of Edinburgh Scheme and general support for other institutions organising outdoor activities in our area. The Team owns a base in Snainton, near Scarborough, which gives us good access to our whole area.