A YEAR OF FUNDRAISING EVENTS TO CELEBRATE SDC'S GOLDEN ANNIVERSARY. To mark SDC's fiftieth year in business, the company is holding a series of events in a pledge to raise £110,000 for local charities and community groups. There are a wide variety of ways to participate in the fundraising efforts. Each event will provide an opportunity for SDC’s staff, clients, supply chain and key partners to combine forces to raise money for the chosen charities. The events all feature a principal charity (or charities) that are guaranteed a £10,000 donation underwritten by SDC.